FOXBORO (CBS) – Tom Brady spoke with reporters on Saturday for the first time since training camp opened, declining to weigh in on rumored offseason turmoil within the Patriots.

“I have no thoughts,” Brady said when asked about possible conflict between himself and head coach Bill Belichick.

Brady skipped each of the team’s voluntary offseason workouts, but was on the practice field during all mandatory sessions.

When asked if he felt like he was behind with his receivers because of the missed workouts, Brady said there’s still a long way to go in training camp.

“I don’t know,” Brady said. “We have a long time. We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’re going to do the best we can every day to get the work in where we can, and try to go out there and have a great year.”

Tom Brady on Julian Edelman-Alex Guerrero Connection

Brady was asked about wide receiver Julian Edelman’s 4-game suspension. Specifically, Brady was asked his thoughts on people connecting Edelman’s positive test to Alex Guerrero, who is the trainer for both players.

“I have no comment. That’s ridiculous. I’m out,” Brady said before ending his press conference.

The star quarterback raved about offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who spurned Indianapolis and returned to the Patriots after agreeing to become the next Colts head coach.

“Josh and I had a great relationship for 18 years,” Brady said. “He’s one of my best friends. I love working with him. We have a very special relationship that I cherish. It’s been that way for a long time.”

The Patriots open their preseason schedule on August 9 when they host the Washington Redskins.