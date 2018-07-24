Filed Under:Bill Shields, Brandon Chicklis, Local TV, Missing Person, Murder Charges, Rindge NH, Westminster

WINCHENDON (CBS) — An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a Westminster man who went missing in June and was found dead weeks later.

Julia Enright, 21, of Ashburnham, is accused of murdering Brandon Chicklis. She will be arraigned on related charges in Winchendon District Court Tuesday.

worcesterda Woman Arrested For Murder Of Brandon Chicklis

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early announces Julia Enright’s arrest on Tuesday (WBZ-TV | Bill Shields)

The body of 20-year-old Chicklis was found by a jogger along Route 119 in Rindge, N.H. on July 13. He was reported missing in June.

westminster missing man Woman Arrested For Murder Of Brandon Chicklis

Brandon Chicklis (Photo credit: Westminster police)

Sources also told WBZ-TV that a search conducted at an Ashburnham pond last week was in connection to Chicklis’ murder investigation.

According to the Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, Tuesday would have been Chicklis’ 21st birthday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s