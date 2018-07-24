WINCHENDON (CBS) — An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a Westminster man who went missing in June and was found dead weeks later.

Julia Enright, 21, of Ashburnham, is accused of murdering Brandon Chicklis. She will be arraigned on related charges in Winchendon District Court Tuesday.

The body of 20-year-old Chicklis was found by a jogger along Route 119 in Rindge, N.H. on July 13. He was reported missing in June.

Sources also told WBZ-TV that a search conducted at an Ashburnham pond last week was in connection to Chicklis’ murder investigation.

According to the Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, Tuesday would have been Chicklis’ 21st birthday.