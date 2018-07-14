RINDGE, N.H.(CBS/AP) – A Massachusetts man who was reported missing in June has been found murdered in New Hampshire.

The body has been identified as that of 20-year-old Brandon Chicklis of Westminster, Mass.

It was found by a jogger along Route 119. Chicklis was 20 to 40 feet from the roadside.

Investigators are calling Chicklis’ death a homicide. The cause of death is being withheld pending further investigation.

The attorney general’s office says Chicklis’ car was found at a supermarket parking lot in Rindge.

Investigators believe he traveled from Westminster to Rindge between June 23 and June 25. They are seeking information on his activities on June 23.

Witnesses who may be able to help investigators determine who killed Chicklis, or why, are asked to call police.