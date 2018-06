WESTMINSTER (CBS) – Police are looking for a missing 20-year-old who hasn’t been seen in days.

Westminster police say Brandon Chicklis was last seen in town Saturday at about 1 p.m. He is driving a 2010 gray Honda Civic with registration 7NA723.

Police have entered Chicklis as a missing person in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Anyone who has seen him or his car is asked to call police at 978-874-2933.