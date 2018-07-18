ASHBURNHAM (CBS) – Police are searching a pond in Ashburnham in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old Westminster man in New Hampshire.

The body of Brandon Chicklis was found Friday by a jogger along Route 119 in Rindge, N.H. Chicklis was traveling from Westminster to Rindge between June 23 and June 25.

Chicklis’ car was found at a supermarket parking lot in Rindge.

On Wednesday, officers were searching a pond near Packard Hill Road in Ashburnham.

Sources told WBZ-TV the search is in connection with Chicklis’ murder. It is not known what they are looking for.

No arrests have been made in Chicklis’ death.