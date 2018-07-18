WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Officer Michael Chesna was killed before he could take Emanuel Lopes into custody. But Chesna’s handcuffs were still put to use following Lopes’ arrest.

When Lopes was restrained in his hospital bed following his Sunday arrest, Weymouth Police used Chesna’s handcuffs.

Lopes allegedly shot Chesna several times using the veteran officer’s own gun. Chesna died, as did 77-year-old Vera Adams, who was in her home when Lopes allegedly saw her through the window and targeted her.

Officers packed the courtroom during Lopes’ arraignment on Tuesday. A judge ordered him held without bail on two counts of murder.