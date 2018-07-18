Filed Under:Local TV, Officer Michael Chesna, Vera Ada, Weymouth Police

WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Officer Michael Chesna was killed before he could take Emanuel Lopes into custody. But Chesna’s handcuffs were still put to use following Lopes’ arrest.

When Lopes was restrained in his hospital bed following his Sunday arrest, Weymouth Police used Chesna’s handcuffs.

Slain Sgt. Michael Chesna’s handcuffs are used on suspected killer Emanuel Lopes in his hospital bed. (Image Credit: Weymouth Police)

Lopes allegedly shot Chesna several times using the veteran officer’s own gun. Chesna died, as did 77-year-old Vera Adams, who was in her home when Lopes allegedly saw her through the window and targeted her.

Officers packed the courtroom during Lopes’ arraignment on Tuesday. A judge ordered him held without bail on two counts of murder.

