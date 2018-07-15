BREAKING NEWS:Police Officer Shot In Weymouth
  • WBZ TV

WEYMOUTH (CBS) — A police officer has life-threatening injuries after they were shot in Weymouth. One person is in custody, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Police were on the scene on Burton Terrace near Torrey Street around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

More cruisers and officers were seen gathered at South Shore Hospital, down the road, where the officer was taken.

Police gathered in Torrey Street in Weymouth Sunday morning (WBZ-TV)

According to Weymouth Police, there was an altercation after an officer responded to a call about an erratic driver.

Quincy Police confirmed to WBZ that they are helping in the investigation. The District Attorney, Mass. State Police and a number of other agencies appear to be involved.

A neighbor told WBZ she hear shots around 7:30 a.m. “I opened up the back door and instantly there was an officer there and then more came running out behind all those houses,” she described. “I did hear the cops telling him ‘put the gun down, put the gun down.'”

No other information is available at this time.

