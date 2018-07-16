WEYMOUTH (CBS) — Vera Adams’s neighbors were heartbroken talking about her Monday, a day after she was shot and killed in her own home in a horrific incident that also took the life of a police officer.

Adams, 77, was in the sunroom of her house on Torrey Street Sunday morning when police say she was shot by Emanuel Lopes as he ran from Weymouth Police. They say Lopez had just killed officer Michael Chesna with Chesna’s gun before he fired at Adams’s home. Lopez was shot by another officer and arrested.

Neighbors brought flowers, balloons and candles to Adams’s house Monday, many rattled by the entire experience.

Sue Nichols lives right next door to Adams. “It breaks my heart,” she said. “I’m looking out my window, like I’d see her in the kitchen, bopping around, you know. Her light was on, her upstairs light — just weird that she’s gone.”

South Shore Hospital employee Mary Dore said, “In her last moments, she was alone, and in this house, by herself until they found her. So it’s sad, it’s awful.”

“To have yellow crime scene tape in your own neighborhood, it was really upsetting,” said Maureen Carson.

Weymouth Police have set up an official fund to benefit Chesna’s family.

Lopez is due to be arraigned on two murder charges as early as Tuesday.