WEYMOUTH (CBS/AP) – The man charged with killing a Weymouth police officer and a woman in her home will be arraigned Tuesday.

Emanuel Lopes, 20, faces two counts of murder and several other charges in the horrific attack Sunday. Police say Lopes was throwing rocks at a home when he was confronted by Weymouth Officer Michael Chesna. That’s when Lopes hit Chesna in the head with a rock. Chesna fell to the ground, and Lopes took the officer’s gun and repeatedly shot him, investigators said. According to a police report, Chesna was shot approximately five times in the head and five times in the torso and legs.

Another officer who had arrived at the scene shot Lopes in the leg. Lopes then ran off and fired shots into a nearby home, intentionally killing 77-year-old Vera Adams, police said. Lopes was arrested and brought to South Shore Hospital where he’s currently being held under police custody.

Lopes has a history with Weymouth Police. He was out on bail and on pre-trial probation at the time of the shootings, and even though he didn’t show up for a court ordered drug test in February and failed a drug test in April, his bail wasn’t revoked and he was allowed to stay on the street.

Lopes did go back to court in May and tested negative for drug use. His case was continued until July 30th. He will now be arraigned Tuesday afternoon on the murder charges in Quincy District Court, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The Weymouth Police department set up a fund for Officer Chesna’s family on Monday, after receiving reports of possible scam phone calls collecting money for the family.

