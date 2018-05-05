BOSTON (CBS) – The NHL has apparently seen enough of Brad Marchand’s tongue.

Several times this season, the Bruins forward has been involved in kissing and licking incidents on the ice. The latest came Friday night when the notorious instigator licked Tampa Bay winger Ryan Callahan after the whistle.

“All I’m going to say is there is absolutely no place in our game for that. I don’t get it, I don’t understand it, I don’t,” Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said after Tampa’s overtime win. “How would you feel if I walked over to you right now and gave you one big lick? Right from the chin all the way up. There’s just no place in the game for that.”

On Saturday, Darren Dreger of TSN reported that the NHL is “involved” and Marchand has been told to stop licking opponents “immediately.”

The NHL is involved and Marchand will be told to stop the licking nonsense immediately. The fact the NHL has to do this is ridiculous. https://t.co/THQlbx9QEQ — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 5, 2018

A similar report came out earlier in the postseason, though Marchand called it “false.”

So is the NHL ready finally ready to give Marchand a tongue-lashing for his antics? Fans may find out on Sunday when the Bruins hope to stave off elimination in Game 5.