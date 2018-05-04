By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand cannot be stopped … from licking opponents in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In what is becoming an unprecedented trend for the Bruins’ top-line forward, Marchand got up close and personal with Tampa Bay winger Ryan Callahan during the second period of Game 4 between the Bruins and Lightning.

The encounter took place during a frenzied fracas on the ice, one which saw bodies flying left and right all over the ice and led to a stoppage in play. But amidst that violent chaos, there was a bit of romance, thanks to Marchand.

See it for yourself:

That is for sure a lick, one that seemed to have swiped up through Callahan’s mustache and to his nose — perhaps into his nose.

Now, why anyone would be so willing to do such a thing is anyone’s guess, but it has become Marchand’s calling card of sorts this postseason. He gave Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov a lick to the neck in Game 1 of the Bruins’ first-round series, which was somewhat of a repeat of a smooch that Marchand planted on Komarov earlier this season.

After the Komarov lick, a report came out saying that the NHL reached out to the Bruins to tell Marchand to stop putting his lips on opponents’ faces and necks, but both Marchand and the NHL denied that such a communication ever went out.

This is false — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) April 27, 2018

So, the league doesn’t intend to tell Marchand to stop. But opponents probably wouldn’t mind if he found a new hobby.

