BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand better keep his mouth to himself in the second round, or he’ll get quite the tongue-lashing from the NHL.

Marchand, who is no stranger to the league offices, reportedly prompted one of the most interesting (and perhaps, awkward) phone calls from the NHL earlier this month. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, “the Bruins got a, ‘we’d prefer if you could tell Brad Marchand to stop licking people’ phone call from the NHL.”

The NHL called the B’s after Marchand nuzzled up to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov during Boston’s Game 1 victory.

How many licks does it take to get to the center of a Maple Leaf? #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/UFO1UFVO7Y — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 13, 2018

After that game, Marchand had some fun when asked about his desire to get close to Komarov.

“I thought he wanted to cuddle. I just wanted to get close to him,” said Marchand. “He keeps trying to get close to me. I don’t know if he’s got a thing for me or what. But he’s cute.”

He later explained that he was trying to play mind games.

“I was trying to get into his head,” Marchand said. “He kept coming after me after whistles and stuff like that every time he was going to the bench. I just thought that if he wanted to keep touching me and that we were going to get a little closer, then he might want to.”

Marchand has a little bit of a history when it comes to getting close to Komarov. During a regular season matchup between the Bruins and Leafs, it looked like Marchand was trying to give Komarov a smooch on the cheek.

It’s probably in his best interest to refrain from any kisses or licks when the Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 2.