Filed Under:Registry Of Motor Vehicles, RMV

BOSTON (CBS) – If you’re looking to get or renew your driver’s license, permit or any other driving-related transactions in Massachusetts on Friday, you are out of luck.

The system at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is down and “is unable to process any permit, license or ID-related transactions at this time,” the agency tweeted Friday. 

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the tweet said.

It’s the latest glitch in the system at the RMV, which closed for three days in March to upgrade its computer system.

car6 RMV System Is Down, Unable To Process Licenses Or Permits

(WBZ-TV)

In late March, the new RMV system caused delays for eager students trying to get their license.

People complained at the time about long lines.

In Revere in March, people said that they waited as long as 3 1/2 hours.

