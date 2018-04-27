BOSTON (CBS) – If you’re looking to get or renew your driver’s license, permit or any other driving-related transactions in Massachusetts on Friday, you are out of luck.

The system at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is down and “is unable to process any permit, license or ID-related transactions at this time,” the agency tweeted Friday.

Due to a vendor system issue, we are unable to process any permit, license or ID-related transactions. We apologize for the inconvenience.

https://t.co/OG02bZyolH — Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) April 27, 2018

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the tweet said.

It’s the latest glitch in the system at the RMV, which closed for three days in March to upgrade its computer system.

In late March, the new RMV system caused delays for eager students trying to get their license.

People complained at the time about long lines.

In Revere in March, people said that they waited as long as 3 1/2 hours.