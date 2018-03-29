  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMLife in Pieces
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    00:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Christina Hager
Filed Under:Christina Hager, Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, RMV, young drivers

BOSTON (CBS) – For some driving schools, the new computer system that the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles rolled out this week caused delays for eager students trying to get their license.

“We go into the registry system and it prevented 35 of those students that are expecting to go on April 7, and tells us that we can’t schedule them for a test,” said Christopher Agganis, owner of Agganis Driving School.

agganis e1522371323173 RMV Computer Upgrades Cause Major Delays For Young Drivers

The Registry of Motor Vehicles’ new computer system put the brakes on the test for some students at Agganis Driving School. (WBZ-TV)

Agganis used to pre-schedule tests so that students could take them as soon as they’re legally able when they turn 16 1/2.

He said that students can’t schedule ahead of time, making them wait weeks, sometimes months.

An RMV spokesperson says that it’s always been the policy, but the old system allowed some schools to slip through the cracks.

“The laws have always been, if you turn 16 1/2, on or before the day, that’s the day you’re eligible,” Agganis said.

Add that to the heap of complaints in the last four days about long lines.

In Revere, people said that they waited as long as 3 1/2 hours.

crazy lines e1522371344595 RMV Computer Upgrades Cause Major Delays For Young Drivers

Long lines had customers at the RMV frustrated. (WBZ-TV)

“It’s been a crazy morning and hopefully I don’t have to come back here in a very long time,” said Joseph Pothier, an RMV customer.

Gov. Charlie Baker said something has to be done.

“For those for whom the waits are a lot longer, that’s got to get dealt with,” Baker said.

The RMV predicts wait times will eventually improve.

Hopefully, the ride to getting a license will smooth out as everyone gets used to navigating the new system.

“It’s like a milestone, getting your license,” a teenager said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s