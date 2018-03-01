BOSTON (CBS) – A planned system upgrade at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles could be a big inconvenience to Bay State residents.

The state has announced that all RMV services will be unavailable from 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 22 until 8 a.m. Monday, March 26.

During that time, inspection station locations will not be able to conduct motor vehicle inspections.

And for those who need to renew their license, online services won’t work and RMV service locations will be shuttered.

The Department of Transportation says the upgrade to the current 30-year-old system will let Massachusetts issue secure “REAL IDs” that were created in response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and will have features beneficial to both customers and law enforcement.

Here’s the breakdown from MassDOT:

Between March 22 and March 26, the following services will be unavailable: