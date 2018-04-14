YARMOUTH (CBS) – Yarmouth Police said the criminal justice system failed them as one their officers was killed in the line of duty by a career criminal.

I-Team: Suspect Fled Troopers 10 Days Before Officer Murder

Police say Officer Sean Gannon was shot and killed by Tom Latanowich, who has a criminal record that includes more than 100 previous charges. Gannon’s K-9 Nero was also shot and forced to undergo emergency surgery.

On Saturday, Yarmouth Police posted on Facebook. The department said “nothing will ever keep us down or stop us from serving and protecting the people of our community … and each other.”

Latanowich was wanted on a probation violation for not being at home for a home visit and failure to appear for a drug test. He faced a maximum of seven months in jail when he allegedly opened fire on Gannon.

Yarmouth Police were critical of the system that allowed someone with such a lengthy record to be out on the streets.

“The name of person who attacked our beloved Police Officer Sean Gannon, and our innocent Police dog K9 Nero, will never be uttered in our building or in any of our Media Releases or Facebook posts,” police posted. “We only refer to him as 125 … which stands for the number of prior criminal charges he has on his Board of Probation criminal record in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Criminal Justice System has let us down and failed to protect our community and our Yarmouth Police Department.”

A candlelight vigil is planned Saturday night for Officer Gannon. The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at the 9/11 Memorial on the grounds of the Yarmouth Police Department.