YARMOUTH (CBS) – The Yarmouth Police Department says it is “overwhelmed” with food donations that have been dropped off by members of the community, and instead are asking for financial donations to a fund set up in slain Officer Sean Gannon’s name.

The K-9 Officer Sean M. Gannon Memorial Fund was set up through the Yarmouth Police Foundation.

Gannon was shot and killed on Thursday in Barnstable while serving a warrant. Prosecutors said Tom Latanowich, 29, of Somerville, shot Gannon at a home on Blueberry Lane in Marstons Mills.

Donations can be made by visiting the Yarmouth Police Foundation website.

“Thank you all for your love and support,” police said. “We need it and can feel it!”