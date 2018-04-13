  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Officer Sean Gannon, Yarmouth Police

YARMOUTH (CBS) – The Yarmouth Police Department says it is “overwhelmed” with food donations that have been dropped off by members of the community, and instead are asking for financial donations to a fund set up in slain Officer Sean Gannon’s name.

Related: Community Mourns Fallen Yarmouth Police Officer

The K-9 Officer Sean M. Gannon Memorial Fund was set up through the Yarmouth Police Foundation.

gannon Yarmouth Police Ask For Donations To Fund For Fallen Officer

Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon (WBZ-TV)

Gannon was shot and killed on Thursday in Barnstable while serving a warrant. Prosecutors said Tom Latanowich, 29, of Somerville, shot Gannon at a home on Blueberry Lane in Marstons Mills.

Donations can be made by visiting the Yarmouth Police Foundation website.

“Thank you all for your love and support,” police said. “We need it and can feel it!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s