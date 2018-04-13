YARMOUTH (CBS) – Colleagues of slain Officer Sean Gannon referred to him as the “Tom Brady of the Yarmouth Police Department,” the town’s police chief said.

“Sean, remarkable young man. We refer to him as the Tom Brady of the Yarmouth Police Department. He’s gone. He died doing what he loved. He’s going to be sorely missed,” Police Chief Frank Frederickson said.

Frederickson made the comments outside the courthouse where Tom Latanowich was arraigned in Gannon’s death. Police say Latanowich fatally shot Gannon in the head as the K-9 officer served a search warrant in the Marstons Mills village of Barnstable on Thursday.

During Latanowich’s arraignment Friday, a large group of officers packed the courtroom. Latanowich pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

“It’s our way of comforting each other, supporting each other,” said Frederickson. “It really shows you what the ‘Thin Blue Line’ is. We’re it.”