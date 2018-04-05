Filed Under:Justin Timberlake, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Remember the teen who famously snapped a selfie with Justin Timberlake at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show?

Justin Timberlake takes a selfie with Ryan McKenna at the Super Bowl. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Ryan McKenna, of Scituate, had a reunion with Timberlake Wednesday night before his concert at the TD Garden.

They were also joined by New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, who made headlines earlier in the day for helping to thwart a potential school shooting.

Ryan McKenna with Justin Timberlake and Julian Edelman (Photo credit: McKenna family)

The 13-year-old recreated his selfie with Timberlake and took one with Edelman.

Ryan and Justin Timberlake. (Photo credit: Ryan McKenna)

McKenna also got a shoutout from Timberlake during the concert before “Can’t Stop The Feeling.”

“This one’s for you, Ryan!” he said.

Ryan has said the selfie experience changed his life forever – he went from 400 followers to more than 35,000 in one night.

