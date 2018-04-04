BOSTON (CBS) — In the age of the internet, it can be very difficult to tell how serious someone’s comments might be. But after a recent threat to “shoot up” a school was posted under one of his Instagram photos, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman didn’t take any chances.

A report Wednesday by The New York Times explains how Edelman was alerted to a comment that read, “I’m going to shoot my school up watch the news.” An Instagram user sent Edelman a message to make him aware of the comment, and Edelman then contacted his assistant. She talked with police in Boston, and the authorities eventually tracked down the user who made the threat.

According to the Times, that user was a 14-year-old boy in Port Huron, Michigan. The police there visited the boys home, where they “found two rifles that belonged his mother.” He’s currently being held at a juvenile detention center, “charged with making a false report of a threat of terrorism.”

The Instagram post at the root of it all was a simple picture of Edelman and former teammate Danny Amendola spending time together in Texas.

Ok we’ll ft TB. #austin A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Mar 25, 2018 at 10:34am PDT

“With the emotions of what happened, and I have a kid now, I said, holy Toledo, what is going on?” Edelman told the Times. “Thankfully, this kid said something. We’re going to send him something, a care package, just for his work. He’s the real hero.”