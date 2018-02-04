BREAKING NEWS: Patriots Lose Super Bowl, 41-33 | Watch LiveComplete Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage | Photos
MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) — A youngster who ended up stealing the show at Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime show happens to be from New England.

Social media lit up when Timberlake paused during his performance to take a selfie with a young fan. It turns out the lucky kid is 13-year-old Ryan McKenna, a seventh-grader at Derby Academy in Hingham, according to TwinCities.com

selfie with timberlakes Mass. Teen Becomes Viral Sensation For Super Bowl Selfie With Timberlake

Justin Timberlake takes a selfie with a fan from Hingham. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

“I just thought to myself, ‘I’ll never get this opportunity again in my whole life,’” McKenna told the media outlet. “I just went for it.”

McKenna also represented New England by wearing a Sunday River shirt, something that did not go unnoticed by the Maine ski resort.

He’s already set to go on Good Morning America Monday morning, McKenna told TwinCities.com. He also said his phone “is almost dead” from all the social media notifications.”

 

 

 

