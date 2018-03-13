BOSTON (CBS) – The third nor’easter in two weeks hit Massachusetts Tuesday, bringing more than a foot of snow to several communities.

Heavy snow and high winds brought down trees and power lines across the state.

Some trees have hit homes causing damage.

In Foxboro, a large tree fell on a home on Morse Street. No injuries were reported.

In Sandwich, coastal concerns were on the back burner, as first responders focused on tree damage. “Treacherous roads and trees on wires, wires down primaries, secondaries,” said Captain Tim McMahon of Sandwich Fire.

In Falmouth, there are so many downed lines, police asked everyone to shelter in place and stay off the roads.

A tree worker suffered serious injuries while clearing a tree from a road in Carver Tuesday afternoon. Carver Police say the 33-year-old Rhode Island man slipped off the platform of a truck and injured his face and hand.

Carver Police say the incident “highlights the danger all lineman, tree workers, DPW workers and public safety personnel face during these types of storms.”

More than 250,000 customers lost power during the storm Tuesday.

The National Weather Service declared the storm an official blizzard in Boston, Hyannis, Falmouth, Plymouth, Marshfield and Martha’s Vineyard.