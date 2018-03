BOSTON (CBS) – The third nor’easter in ten days sent thousands of homes and businesses back into the dark Tuesday.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), more than 42,000 customers have lost electricity in the latest storm.

Cohasset is the hardest hit town so far, with more than 50-percent of the town facing power outages.

At the height of last week’s second nor’easter, more than 360,000 customers were without electricity.