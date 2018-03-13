FALMOUTH (CBS) — The Falmouth Police Department has asked residents to shelter in place because there is so much storm debris on the roads.

There were already over 100 downed trees and wires reports around town by 11 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

According to MEMA, over 50% of Falmouth was without power midday.

The town hall is open as a warming center. The recreation building was originally designated as a warming center as well but it lost power.

An emergency shelter will be created if needed, said police.