WEST BROOKFIELD (CBS) — Police investigating the deaths of a West Brookfield mother and her three children are asking the public to come forward with specific information.

They also identified the four people found dead in their Old Warren Road home on Thursday afternoon.

The deaths of Sara Bermudez, 38, Madison Bermudez, 8, James Bermudez, 6, and Michael Bermudez, 2, are being investigated as homicides.

Investigators hope to find a yellow fuel can, which is used to store diesel fuel, that was taken from the home.

They are also asking people to come forward with surveillance video of the area near the Old Warren Road home.

Police said earlier that though the deaths were suspicious, they did not believe there is a threat to the general public.

On Friday, a man was arrested after he ran into the home where the family was found. Police only identified him as “a distraught relative” and later released him.