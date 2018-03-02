WEATHER ALERTDestructive, Potentially Historic Nor'easter
WEST BROOKFIELD (CBS) – Police took a man into custody Friday morning after he rushed into the home where a woman and three children were found dead the day before.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said a two-year-old boy, five-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl were found dead inside an Old Warren Road home along with an adult woman.

westbrookfield Man Taken Into Custody After Rushing Into West Brookfield Crime Scene

A man rushes into a crime scene at a home in West Brookfield where a woman and three children were found dead. (WBZ-TV)

Sources told the I-Team that there had been several fires in the home. The deaths are being investigated as suspicious.

Investigators were back at the home on Friday, when a man could be seen running into the home through the garage while the door opened.

He was quickly taken into custody and escorted away from the home.

The man’s identity was not immediately known. Police did not say why he ran into the house.

The Quaboag Regional School District said two of the children were West Brookfield Elementary School students. As a precaution, there was a police presence at the school on Friday.

