WEST BROOKFIELD (CBS) – Several bodies were found at a home in West Brookfield, sources tell the WBZ-TV I-Team.

The bodies appear to be of four children and one adult woman. Sources say police were called to the home for a well-being check and made the discovery.

It also appears that there were several fires in the home.

West Brookfield Police have closed roads in the area of the home.

The Fire Marshal’s office says it has investigators on scene and State Police along with the Worcester District Attorney’s office are also investigating.