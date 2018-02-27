Some Reasons For Optimism On J.D. Martinez Handling The Pressure Of Playing In BostonWhether it's the pressure or the fans or the media or the simple weight of living up to a big-money contract, or whether everything that happens on a baseball diamond is the result of random chance, we cannot know. But we shall nevertheless wonder over the course of the next few months just how J.D. Martinez will handle the pressure of playing in Boston.

Patrice Bergeron Out At Least Two Weeks With Fractured Right FootThe Boston Bruins are losing their leading goal-scorer for at least two weeks.

It Sounds Like Dion Lewis Is Ready To Cash In This OffseasonDion Lewis has loved his three seasons with the New England Patriots, but it sounds like the soon-to-be free agent is ready to cash in this offseason.

Kyrie Irving Appreciates Bob Cousy's PraiseBob Cousy had some high praise of Kryie Irving's skills, and the comments were not lost on the C's superstar.

Kalman: Now We'll See Whether Sweeney's Or Yzerman's Philosophy Works Out BestBruins general manager Don Sweeney has decided to subscribe to a philosophy of quantity over quality when it comes to his defensemen, while his Tampa Bay counterpart Steve Yzerman has decided it’s more important to have an elite top three defensemen rather than have nine capable blueliners available for the playoffs. Now comes the fun part: seeing whether the Bruins or Lightning go deeper in the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs after the decisions their GMs made leading up to the 3 p.m. NHL Trade Deadline on Monday.