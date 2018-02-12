MARBLEHEAD (CBS) – A Marblehead youth hockey coach has been indicted and charged with raping a 9-year-old boy.
Christopher Prew, 31, was indicted for aggravated rape and four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.
Prew allegedly assaulted the boy over a 5-month period beginning in September 2017.
The boy’s mother notified Marblehead Police of the allegations.
Prew was arrested on February 8 and arraigned a day later.
He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, which is scheduled for Wednesday.
The Essex District Attorney said Prew provides private and group hockey coaching sessions in the area. He is not affiliated with Marblehead Youth Hockey Association.