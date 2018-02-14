MARBLEHEAD (CBS) – Seven more boys have come forward to accuse a Marblehead hockey coach of sexual abuse.

The new charges were lodged against Christopher Prew, 31, when he appeared in Lynn District Court for a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday morning. A judge ordered Prew held without bail.

A total of eight boys now claim to be victims of Prew, who is accused of child rape. Prew owns his own hockey company, where he provides private and group lessons.

8 boys in total now accusing hockey coach Christopher Prew of sexual abuse. #wbz — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) February 14, 2018

According to the Essex County district attorney’s office, Prew is facing additional charges for allegedly assaulting two more children. His recent arrest stemmed from allegations that he assaulted a 9-year-old boy.

Prew was indicted for aggravated rape and four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

He is also charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on child under 14.

Prew is accused of assaulting a 9-year-old boy over a 5-month period beginning in September 2017.

The boy’s mother notified Marblehead Police of the allegations.

Prew was arrested on Feb. 8 and arraigned a day later.