BOSTON (CBS) – Take a deep breath, Red Sox fans. J.D. Martinez is officially coming to Fenway Park this spring.
The Red Sox announced the signing of the 30-year-old slugger on Monday morning, a week after the two sides reportedly agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract. Martinez arrived in Fort Myers at the team’s spring training facility to take his physical last Wednesday but several days went by without an announcement, making Red Sox fans a bit uneasy.
But Martinez and the Red Sox have dotted their I’s and crossed their T’s, and he’ll be officially introduced by the team Monday morning at 9 a.m. down in Fort Myers, Florida. The slugger will join his new team for batting practice at Fenway South later Monday morning.
With concerns about a lingering foot injury, Martinez’s contract with Boston includes opt-outs after the second and third seasons of the deal.
Martinez hit 45 homers last season in 119 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers, and will bring some much-needed pop to Boston’s lineup. He’ll wear No. 28 with his new team.