BOSTON (CBS) — J.D. Martinez has arrived.

The Red Sox’ newest slugger showed up to the Red Sox’ spring training facility in Fort Myers on Wednesday morning. Though the team has yet to formally announce the free-agent signing, MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith reported that Martinez was present on Wednesday to take his physical.

Martinez, 30, signed a five-year deal worth $110 million. He’ll be paid $50 million over the first two seasons, and he’ll have a choice to opt out of the contract after year two. There’s also an opt-out clause after year three.

The right-handed hitter belted 45 home runs last season in 119 games, split between Detroit and Arizona. Over the past four seasons, he’s averaged 32 home runs and 31 doubles per year. In his career, he owns a .285 average and an .857 OPS.

