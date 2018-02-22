By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox agreed to terms with free-agent power hitter J.D. Martinez on Monday, according to several reports. But as of Thursday afternoon, the team had yet to officially announce the signing, and an introductory press conference has reportedly been delayed for two days now.

It all begs the question: What’s the holdup?

The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy, who’s been in Fort Myers covering the team since camp opened, asked the question on Twitter on Thursday, while the Sox were opening their spring slate of games against Northeastern.

Still waiting for the official J. D. Martinez announcement. Anyone starting to wonder if there is a problem? — Dan Shaughnessy (@Dan_Shaughnessy) February 22, 2018

With Shaughnessy, one can never exactly tell whether such a question is rhetorical conjecture, or whether it’s an informed opinion taking the shape of a question.

One reporter who’s been monitoring the situation closely has been NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich. On Wednesday, Drellich reported that the issue delaying the official signing was “logistical,” with the Red Sox “awaiting the results of Martinez’s medical exam(s), which can sometimes include different opinions from different doctors in different places.” Drellich reported that as of Wednesday, there was “no evidence” that the Red Sox had discovered something in the medical exams that was alarming.

On Thursday, Drellich’s reporting seemed to add at least a hint of question about the scenario, as agent Scott Boras has apparently been left in the dark.

“I have no information from them other than the review is not yet complete,” Scott Boras writes. On one hand, why not keep player/agent in loop? On other hand, if you are investigating something that could prove nothing, why raise alarm? They wait, we wait. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 22, 2018

Drellich cited some other big-money, high-profile signings which took a few days after initial reports before becoming official. He also speculated it could be something procedural — like taking out insurance — that could be delaying an official signing.

This is only speculation: the Red Sox could be taking out insurance on Martinez. That’s not instantaneous. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 22, 2018

Ultimately, though, Drellich stuck with the overarching story that there is not reason for alarm. Yet.

All of this said, could the Red Sox be concerned about something? You almost hope they would be, right? Due diligence. We haven’t graduated from due diligence to alarm. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 22, 2018

ESPN’s Scott Lauber relayed a similar message.

Something to bear in mind: It's more than merely J.D. Martinez completing a physical exam. The results, in addition to his medical records, must be reviewed by #RedSox doctors, many of whom are in Boston. When there's a nine-figure contract on the line, you want to be thorough. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) February 22, 2018

Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, reporters received official word that a Martinez signing would not be announced.

Update from the #RedSox: No announcement on J.D. Martinez coming today. Physical is not complete. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 22, 2018

We've been told there will be no J.D. Martinez press conference today. — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) February 22, 2018

You will have to wait at least one more day for that J.D. Martinez presser. Club still doing due diligence on physical. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) February 22, 2018

Christopher Smith of MassLive.com added one wrinkle: Scott Boras was in town.

Just an FYI: Scott Boras is in town with J.D. Martinez. — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) February 22, 2018

Maybe this will all be settled on Friday … but also, maybe not.

Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski writes that he is unsure whether J.D. Martinez could work out with the club tomorrow. Not closing the door, at least. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 22, 2018

Considering Martinez missed the first month of last season with a foot injury, and considering he missed a large chunk of the 2016 season with a broken elbow, the delay naturally makes some wonder if something might be wrong.

But for now, worrying from the outside is all that’s taking place. And Red Sox Nation will have to wait at least another day for final confirmation that the team has indeed locked down its cleanup hitter.