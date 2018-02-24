BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski tweeted about his future on Saturday. What it means though, is anyone’s guess.

Following New England’s Super Bowl loss, Gronkowski was non-committal on his future. That came after a speculative Pro Football Talk report before the game that the All-Pro tight end could consider retiring after the season.

“I’m definitely going to look at my future,” said Gronkowski after the Super Bowl. “We’ll sit down in the next couple of weeks and see where I’m at.”

There has been little clarity in the ensuing weeks, though reports have surfaced that Gronkowski could consider a career in Hollywood or wrestling if he retired from football.

And that brings us to Saturday’s tweet.

Forseee your own future, control your own temptations, and your destiny will be not just be reached, it will just be starting. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 24, 2018

Only time will tell if the future Gronkowski references includes football.

In the meantime, Patriots fans anxiously await word if one of Tom Brady’s favorite weapons will be on the field this season.