BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski may well be the best tight end to ever play football. But he’s apparently considering walking away from the sport … and embarking on an acting career.

That’s the report from The Eagle-Tribune’s Bill Burt, who was told by a source that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Sylvester Stallone have both encouraged Gronkowski that he could be a movie star.

Gronkowski played in Super Bowl LII, just two weeks after he sustained a concussion after taking a hit to the head by Jaguars safety Barry Church in the AFC Championship Game. He played well, catching a team-high nine passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

But the concussion was just the latest in a long line of injuries for Gronkowski. He’s undergone multiple back surgeries, most recently in 2016 for a herniated disc. He broke his forearm in 2012 and suffered a reinjury when returning in the playoffs. He tore his ACL and MCL in 2013. And all of that is on top of the normal wear and tear that comes with playing football.

Gronkowski has some minor acting experience, including an appearance in a movie called “You Can’t Have It.” Gronkowski allowed ESPN behind the scenes when he was getting ready for that movie.

He’s also produced some videos with The Rock.

Gronkowski is just 28 years old, but a report was floated prior to Sunday’s Super Bowl that he may be seriously considering retirement.

“I’m definitely going to look at my future, for sure. I’m going to sit down in the next couple of weeks and see where I’m at,” Gronkowski said when asked about the report, just after the 41-33 loss to the Eagles. “I’m not ready for these types of questions right now. I mean I’m just going to sit down, reflect on the season, keep talking to my teammates. … We just lost. I just want to sit back, relax the next couple of weeks. Really, I’ve got nothing to say about that right now.”