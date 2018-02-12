BOSTON (CBS) — One of the more surprising storylines in the aftermath of New England’s Super Bowl LII loss is the future of tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski wasn’t very eager to commit to next season in the moments after the Patriots fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, leading to speculation that he might actually call it a career after just eight seasons in the NFL. The rumors say the 28-year-old tight end is considering a career change, going from the football field to Hollywood. Those who have seen Gronk show off his acting chops would agree that’s probably not the best career move for the future Hall of Famer.

A life in the wrestling ring, however, would be right up Gronkowski’s alley, which is why comments by his buddy, WWE wrestler Mojo Rawley, lend a little more credibility to the retirement talk.

“It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of WHEN,” Rawley told TMZ the night before the Super Bowl.

Gronk and his booming personality certainly fit into the wrestling world, and he even teamed up with Rawley at Wrestlemania last April:

It would be quite shocking if Gronkowski hung up his cleats, especially if he left the game he loved for a career on the silver screen. But leaving football to throw out some elbows and pile-drivers would be much more believable, and a transition to the world of wrestling would probably be an easy one for Gronkowski.

Gronkowski is under contract for two more years at $17 million (earning base salaries of $8 million in 2018 and $9 million in 2019), so the retirement talk may be his way of getting an extension from the Patriots, one that includes more guaranteed money up front.

Chances are No. 87 will be catching touchdowns for the Patriots next season, but a life in the WWE is much more realistic for him than a career on the big screen.