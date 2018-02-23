BOSTON (CBS) – Two top commanders in the Massachusetts State Police retired Friday night.
A federal lawsuit implicated both Lt. Col. Daniel Risteen and Major Susan Anderson in the Alli Bibaud scandal, the judge’s daughter whose arrest report was altered on orders of then Colonel Richard McKeon. McKeon and his top assistant retired last year.
Attorney General Maura Healey is investigating the incident. The two troopers who blew the whistle on the cover up have filed a federal lawsuit.
In a separate story, first reported by Turtleboy Sports, sources say State Trooper Leigha Genduso was suspended after allegations surfaced that she may have lied or failed to disclose information involving drugs on her application for employment.
Federal court records obtained by WBZ show Genduso was given immunity and testified in a drug case where she admitted under oath to drug use and selling marijuana. Sources say she was never charged with a crime.
Sources tell the I-Team Genduso is now suspended without pay and her gun, badge, K-9 and cruiser have been taken away. Sources also say she is receiving inpatient mental health treatment.
Genduso was the ex-girlfriend of Lt. Col. Risteen and sources say she was given favorable assignments as a result of her relationship, most recently assigned to the K-9 unit. That investigation is ongoing.
Risteen was Commander of the Division of Field Services, the department’s patrol and tactical operations division. Anderson was Commander of Troop C in Central Mass.
MSP = More Statie Patronage
WHILE NEARLY ALL-STATE TROOPERS ARE OUTSTANDING THE FOG OF CORRUPTION LINGERS ….INDEED IT EXPAND…..
TIME TO REMOVE THE CLOUD, PLACING THIS ORGANIZATION IN THE TRASH WITH THEIR CLOWN UNIFORMS FROM ANOTHER CENTURY.
A NEW ORGANIZATION WITH LEADERS APPOINTED FROM A NATIONAL SEARCH MUST BE IMPLEMENTED AND A NEW UPDATED STATE POLICE ORGANIZATION PUT IN PLACE ASAP!
THE SMELL OF CORRUPTION LINGERS AND MUST BE REKINDLED WITH A NEW OUTSTANDING NON-POLITICAL ATTACHMENTS…..
“THE FAULT DEAR BRUTUS IS NOT IN THE STARS BUT MAN HIMSELF!”