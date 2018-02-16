ANDOVER (CBS) – The Andover High School hockey coach says he will return to the bench Saturday after a pair of investigations cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Christoper Kuchar had been placed on leave pending a Department of Children and Families investigation into allegations that he mistreated players. A separate independent investigation was conducted by the school.

On Tuesday, the school announced that its investigation concluded Kuchar had not done anything wrong.

Friday, Kuchar said he received word that the DCF investigation had found allegations that he mistreated players “unsupported.” He plans to return to coach the team on Saturday.

“This has been a very difficult time for my family, my team, my coaching staff and the Andover Community. I am thankful for all the support I have received, from players, coaches, parents and many others too numerous to mention,” Kuchar said in a statement.

Kuchar and two other coaches were placed on leave in late January, accused of denying players food and water after a loss.

Multiple sources told WBZ-TV at the time that disgruntled parents contacted DCF even after the team was provided boxed lunches and Cliff bars on the way back from the game against Pope Francis.

“The Andover High School hockey program, its coaches and all support personnel, always place the safety and well-being of the players above all other considerations and always will,” Kuchar said. “Because my focus is now solely on returning to the bench and coaching my players, I have no further comment on this matter at this time.”