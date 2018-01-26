ANDOVER (CBS/AP) – Through his attorney, the head coach of the Andover High School’s hockey team refuted accusations that players on the team were denied food and water as punishment for losing games.

The state’s child welfare agency is investigating the allegations after three coaches of the school’s hockey team, including head coach, Christopher Kuchar, were placed on leave.

Attorney Tom Gleason, who represents Kuchar, said that his client “strongly denies the accusations that he has abused, neglected or in any way mistreated his hockey players.”

“These allegations are false,” Gleason said. “(Kuchar) is cooperating with the Department of Children and Families and he fully expects to be back behind the bench, coaching his team, once the truth becomes known.”

School administrators announced this week that the DCF is investigating two reported incidents: students not being allowed a water break while being forced to do punitive conditioning during a practice after losing a game, and players being denied food while returning to Andover after losing an away game against Pope Francis High School in Springfield.

The team’s manager, Pete Stylos, called the allegations baseless, Thursday night. Stylos said the players were never denied food or water.

“They’re hard coaches, they want they’re players to succeed, but they’re really great people,” Stylos said.

Multiple sources told WBZ-TV that disgruntled parents contacted DCF even after the team was provided boxed lunches and Cliff bars on the way back from the game against Pope Francis.

Andover officials say they’re cooperating with the state investigation and will do their own probe.

