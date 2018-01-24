ANDOVER (CBS) – Three Andover High School boys’ hockey coaches, including the varsity head coach, have been placed on leave as their coaching methods are investigated.
Andover High School Principal Philip Conrad says he received information that “certain coaching methodologies may have been used for the hockey program which, if true, are not in the best interests of our student athletes.”
The coaches were immediately placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The Department of Children and Families received a report on the situation and is also investigating.
“The safety and well-being of our students is our most important priority, and I am disheartened to hear of the allegations against members of our coaching staff,” Principal Conrad said.
The junior varsity head coach has been named interim varsity head coach. None of the coaches on leave are school district staff members.