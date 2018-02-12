NEEDHAM (CBS) — The parents of one of the Needham High School students who died after a car crash came forward to thank the community for their support.

Talia Newfield and Adrienne Garrido were hit by a car near Webster and Holland streets in Needham, just steps from the high school, around 5 p.m on Saturday.

Newfield passed away Saturday night and Garrido was hospitalized before she died a day later.

“We want to thank everyone in the community who has come over to our house and extended their support and their condolences,” said Craig Newfield on behalf of himself and his wife, Lisa.

“This is the worst time of our lives.”

Both girls were in their junior year.

Grief counselors returned to Needham High School Monday to help students and staff cope with the loss.

“We want everybody to know that Talia and Adrienne were best of friends. They were unique, they were beautiful people, they were loved by everybody,” said Craig.

He continued, “We don’t understand what happened. We don’t understand how two beautiful young women can get taken from us in the space of about 20 feet on a clear evening on a flat, straight street in Needham. We just don’t understand.”

Students are starting to arrive at Needham High School for what is sure to be a difficult day. Two classmates, Talia Newfield and Adrienne Garrido, were hit by a car Saturday. Newfield died that night. Garrido passed away yesterday. #wbz pic.twitter.com/Mjco899aHW — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) February 12, 2018

No criminal charges have been filed against the driver as of Monday morning.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said police are actively investigating and called the crash “a complicated set of circumstances they have to translate.”

“They’re looking at more than one driver that’s all I have to say about the matter,” said Morrissey.

A memorial across the street from the school was growing as friends and families lay flowers out to remember the girls.

Classmate Ben Aliber said, “All of us are in a complete shock its one of those things you read about but when it happens to someone you know it’s really hard to process.”

Superintendent Daniel Gutekanst spoke to the media mid-morning Monday.

“Yesterday and against this morning at the high school, the teachers, counselors, and staff led by Principal Aaron Sicotte have been tending to the needs of students who are experiencing a full range of emotions and feelings. Many students knew the girls and are upset about the loss of dear friends and other were not as familiar with the girls but know that their friends and teachers are aching and they are wondering how best to react and respond,” Gutekanst said.

He said both girls were athletes and involved in the community.

“As Principal Sicotte has said, ‘it is not a normal school day today’ but we are seeking to provide as much routine, structure and support as we can as students and staff cope with this tragedy.”