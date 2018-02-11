Filed Under:Local TV, Needham, Needham Police Department, Pedestrian Crash

NEEDHAM (CBS) — Needham High School opened its doors on Sunday to allow students to come together and speak with counselors after a car crash took the life of a fellow student and seriously injured another.

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the high school’s guidance department and staff from the Needham Youth and Family Services and Riverside Community Care Center were available.

“I encourage you to come in if you need a safe place to talk about what happened and how you are feeling,” Superintendent Daniel Gutekanst.

Talia Newfield and Adrienne Garrido were hit by a car near Webster and Holland streets in Needham around 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to the  Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

Talia died as a result of her injuries and Adrienne was seriously injured.

Both girls are juniors at Needham High.

needham fatal pedestrian crash 2 Counselors Made Available At Needham High School After Crash Kills Student

A 16-year-old girl was struck and killed and another female injured in a pedestrian accident in Needham. (WBZ-TV)

“The loss of a young person who was a daughter and sister within a loving family and a vibrant member of the school community is difficult to comprehend. Our hearts, prayers, and thoughts go out to the Newfield Family this morning as they mourn the loss of Talia. And we pray for a speedy and full recovery for Adrienne,” said Gutekanst in a letter to the community.

Adrienne remains hospitalized in Boston.

The driver has not been charged at this time.

