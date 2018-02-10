Filed Under:Needham, Needham Police Department, Pedestrian Crash

NEEDHAM (CBS) – A 16-year-old Needham girl was struck and killed and another female injured in a pedestrian accident on Saturday.

Police responded to Webster and Holland streets at about 5 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving two pedestrians, said Peggie Krippendorf, a spokeswoman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

Investigators at the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash in Needham. (WBZ-TV)

When officers arrived, they found two female pedestrians with significant injuries. Both were sent to the hospital.

One victim, Talia Newfield, 16, has died of her injuries, Krippendorf said. The other female remains hospitalized with significant injuries.

No charges had been filed by Saturday evening.

The crash remains investigation by Needham Police, State Police, and the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

