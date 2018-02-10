Filed Under:Christian Fauria, Don Yee, Local TV, Tom Brady, WEEI

BOSTON (CBS) – The co-host of a sports radio talk show on WEEI has been suspended for impersonating Tom Brady’s agent in an Asian accent.

WEEI suspended Christian Fauria five days for using an Asian accent to portray agent Don Yee while discussing the inaccurate Boston Herald story about Brady’s purported contract demands.

Fauria also appears on WBZ-TV during Patriots coverage.

The radio station called Fauria’s actions an “insensitive and ill-conceived attempt at humor.”

Fauria apologized on Twitter Friday night.

The former tight end said he has personally reached out to Yee to apologize.

