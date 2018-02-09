BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Herald has apologized for posting an “erroneous report” about Tom Brady’s contract status with the New England Patriots.

The Herald’s Ron Borges posted an article on Thursday night saying Brady was ready to sit out OTAs if the Patriots didn’t give him a big raise this offseason, citing multiple sources. One of those sources was Brady’s agent, Don Yee.

The article was quickly debunked by others on the Patriots beat Thursday evening, and on Friday morning, it was revealed that it was not Yee that Borges was in communication with, but a WEEI caller playing a prank on him.

The Herald took the column down early Friday morning, and published the following statement on their website Friday afternoon:

A column by Ron Borges in today’s Herald regarding Patriot Tom Brady’s salary discussions was based on information which proved to be false. The Herald apologizes to Brady, his agent Don Yee and the Patriots, and to our readers for this erroneous report. Borges’ column has been suspended pending further review.

Time will tell if Borges ever writes for the Herald again. The longtime Boston journalist was suspended for two months by the Boston Globe back in 2008 for plagiarism.