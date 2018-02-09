Filed Under:Boston Herald, Local TV, New England Patriots, Ron Borges, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Herald has apologized for posting an “erroneous report” about Tom Brady’s contract status with the New England Patriots.

The Herald’s Ron Borges posted an article on Thursday night saying Brady was ready to sit out OTAs if the Patriots didn’t give him a big raise this offseason, citing multiple sources. One of those sources was Brady’s agent, Don Yee.

The article was quickly debunked by others on the Patriots beat Thursday evening, and on Friday morning, it was revealed that it was not Yee that Borges was in communication with, but a WEEI caller playing a prank on him.

The Herald took the column down early Friday morning, and published the following statement on their website Friday afternoon:

A column by Ron Borges in today’s Herald regarding Patriot Tom Brady’s salary discussions was based on information which proved to be false.

The Herald apologizes to Brady, his agent Don Yee and the Patriots, and to our readers for this erroneous report.

Borges’ column has been suspended pending further review.

Time will tell if Borges ever writes for the Herald again. The longtime Boston journalist was suspended for two months by the Boston Globe back in 2008 for plagiarism.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch