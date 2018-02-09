BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ offseason is only a few days old, but it’s already shaping up as one of the strangest offseasons in franchise history.

The Boston Herald’s Ron Borges wrote a story on Thursday night that, citing sources, quarterback Tom Brady was ready to sit out all of this offseason’s OTAs unless he got a contract close to the one Jimmy Garoppolo signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

Unfortunately for the paper, that story has since been debunked in a number of different ways.

The Herald took the story off of its website around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, but it was featured on the front and back cover of the latest printed edition of the newspaper.

“We are currently investigating this matter.” the Herald said in a brief statement to WBZ-TV.

Shortly after Borges’ story was published, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran said his sources called those claims “off the reservation.”

I was told that @RonBorges report Brady would skip OTAs unless he got paid like Jimmy G. is "off the reservation." https://t.co/Fc3b43Gg3V — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) February 9, 2018

NESN’s Doug Kyed also reported otherwise, with a source close to Brady telling him to “trust your instincts.”

And to give the story an even more odd turn, WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan reported Friday morning that Borges got his information from a caller to their show pretending to be Brady’s agent, Don Yee:

Nick in Boston told Ron Borges that he was Don Yee and @RonBorges ran with it. Here is the evidence. pic.twitter.com/xKc4e5XGOy — Kirk & Callahan (@KirkAndCallahan) February 9, 2018

The 49ers gave Brady’s former backup a five-year contract that will pay him $27.5 million annually, the highest annual salary in NFL history. Brady is set to have a base salary of $14 million plus roughly $8 million in bonuses over the next two seasons.

While Brady will probably have a nice talk with the Patriots brass about a contract extension — and likely a raise after taking team-friendly deals for much of his career — don’t expect the MVP to sit out anything when the 2018 season rolls around.