BOSTON (CBS) — While Celtics fans are patiently waiting to see if Danny Ainge will add anyone ahead of the NBA trade deadline, they may get to see a new player in uniform Thursday night even if Boston doesn’t make a move.
The Celtics reportedly agreed to a deal with free agent big man Greg Monroe last week, but are waiting to officially sign him until after the 3 p.m. trade deadline to keep as much pre-deadline flexibility as possible. Once he signs on the dotted line, Monroe will be eligible to play in Thursday night’s tilt against the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena.
The 27-year-old big man played in 25 games between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns this season, averaging 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over 21.8 minutes per game. His addition to the Boston roster will give Brad Stevens a skilled scoring big off the bench.
Monroe has averaged 13.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists over his eight-year career.
Boston will use the Disabled Player Exception they received after Gordon Hayward’s injury to sign Monroe.