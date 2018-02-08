BOSTON (CBS) — It’s official: Greg Monroe is a Boston Celtic.
The team announced their long-rumored signing shortly after Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. Monroe is expected to make his Boston debut on Thursday night against the Washington Wizards. He’ll wear No. 55 for the C’s for the rest of the season.
Monroe, 27, averaged 10.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in 25 games this season, split between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. He was traded to Phoenix on Nov. 7, 2017 along with a pair of draft picks in exchange for guard Eric Bledsoe, and was waived by the Suns on Feb. 1.
In 20 games for the Suns, Monroe averaged 11.3 points on 62.6 percent shooting and eight rebounds, recording six double-doubles.His addition gives Celtics head coach Brad Stevens a nice scoring bigman to use off the Boston bench.