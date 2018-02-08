By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

9:20 a.m.: Adrian Wojnarowski says the Denver Nuggets could be the most active team this afternoon.

One team that could play immense part in dictating final hours of trade deadline: Denver. They're active on several fronts, including trying to acquire Tyreke Evans, move Emmanuel Mudiay and Wilson Chandler, and use pick to incentivize a team to take on Kenneth Faried’s contract. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

The Celtics certainly have a lot of competition for Evans, and the Nuggets might be their biggest threat.

8:45 a.m.: You may feel like this is all coming at you a little too early, and you’re right. The NBA moved their annual trade bonanza up by a couple of weeks to give teams a little extra time to acclimate their new players to their systems, and more importantly, avoid having another star player changing teams during the All-Star game.

Teams have until 3 p.m. this afternoon to swing a trade, and at the moment, it appears we might be in for a somewhat quiet day when it comes to transactions. There are a number of big names involved in rumors, from DeAndre Jordan to Kemba Walker to Tyreke Evans, but the asking prices remain high. Contenders have a few more hours to wait out the gaudy asking prices, or give into them.

As NBA GM’s prepared for the final hours to the trade deadline, there was little enthusiasm for an impactful final day of player movement. Deals, yes. Difference-makers? Not so much. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

The Celtics have been heavily rumored to be involved in talks for Evans, who is averaging 19.5 points, five rebounds and five assists per game for the Grizzlies this season. The 28-year-old hasn’t played since Jan. 29 as Memphis looks for a trade partner, and they’re reportedly asking for a first-round pick in return. It appears most teams aren’t willing to part with such an asset, and you can include Danny Ainge in that mix. He has a nice collection of draft picks to barter with, but he doesn’t seem to willing to part with a first-rounder for a four-month rental. At least not right now — we’ll see if that changes closer to the deadline.

According to the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett, other teams have made better offers for Evans:

The Celtics, are, however, still on the periphery of the Tyreke Evans talk, but it was looking Wednesday as if Memphis has better offers. According to one third-party general manager who has been involved in the process, teams like the Celts look to be lying in wait in case more active talks stall. The notion that Danny Ainge will be exhausting all possibilities until the deadline is supported by the fact the Celts will be waiting until after 3 p.m. Thursday to sign free agent Greg Monroe to fill their disabled player exception slot. They want to maintain flexibility until the last minute in case they need to do some roster maneuvering. There continues to be a lot of trade talk but little action, even with the sword of Damocles that is Thursday’s 3 p.m. NBA deadline perched overhead.

There is no shortage of suitors for Evans, with the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat also in the mix. Along with the C’s, those two teams could be active today as they try to make some noise at the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Denver Nuggets are also interested in Evans.

Another potential trade target of Boston’s is off the market, with the Clippers signing guard Lou Williams to a three-year deal yesterday. So we’ll see how badly Ainge wants some scoring off the bench come 3 p.m., or if it’s something he’s willing to wait for the buyout market to add (players released before March 1 are still eligible for playoff rosters). If the price on Evans doesn’t go down, don’t be surprised if Ainge stays put on deadline day.

Then again, this is Danny Ainge, so who really knows what is going to happen. ‘Trader Danny” has the reputation of pulling off a big deal that no one was talking or thinking about; remember that Kendrick Perkins shocker in 2011?

Elsewhere on the trade front, a former Celtic could be on the move — again.

The Spurs have emerged as a trade suitor for the Clippers' Avery Bradley, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2018

That’d be a great move for Bradley, who could be a perfect fit in Gregg Popovich’s system.

AB isn’t the only former Celtic who might be changing uniforms today. Isaiah Thomas could be on the move given the fact Cleveland is in disarray. After the Cavs beat the Timberwolves on a LeBron James buzzer-beater last night, IT said he’s “tired of being traded” and would like to stay in Cleveland.

The Cavs are reportedly engaged in trade talks with the Clippers for DeAndre Jordan, with the two sides trying to find a third team to facilitate a deal.

The Clippers and Cavaliers continue to discuss the possibility of a trade centered on DeAndre Jordan, including conversations with potential third teams to help create a pathway to a deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

We’ll be locked in to everything deadline day leading up to the 3 p.m. deadline, so stick with us for all the rumors and deals surrounding the Celtics and NBA.