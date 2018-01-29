BOSTON (CBS) – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady cut short a radio interview Monday morning because one of the hosts reportedly made a disparaging remark about his daughter.

Brady made his weekly appearance on WEEI radio’s Kirk and Callahan show as scheduled, but he chose to address something host Alex Reimer said last week about his daughter Vivian, who appeared briefly in part one of Brady’s online documentary, ‘Tom vs. Time.’

Reimer reportedly said she was being “an annoying little pissant.”

Tom Brady on @AlexReimer1's comments: "It was very disappointing to hear that, my daughter or any child certainly does not deserve that." Tom then concluded the interview. — Kirk & Callahan (@KirkAndCallahan) January 29, 2018

“I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” Brady said, according to WEEI. “I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don’t deserve that.”

Brady reportedly said he is evaluating if he wants to be on the show again.

Tom Brady cuts his weekly interview short on WEEI, saying he was disappointed to hear of news that host Alex Reimer made a disparaging remark about his daughter when discussing the "Tom vs. Time" documentary. Brady said he is evaluating if he wants to be on the show again. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 29, 2018

The station said Reimer was “informed last Friday he was being handed an indefinite suspension by WEEI, effective immediately.”

Brady has been making appearances on WEEI for years as part of the station’s “Patriots Monday” coverage. That deal was extended last week, according to Entercom, the company that owns WEEI.

There has been no comment yet from the Patriots or Entercom.